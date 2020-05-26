Shekhar Kapur Claims He Watched 'Mr India' For The First Time In 34 Years, Shares Insight

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to answer the one question about his 1987 classic film Mr India that he must've been subjected to several times in the past. He revealed that he watched the film in one go for the first time since it's premier 34 years ago and could understand how the film continues to arouse excitement and interest even today. He said that it was "innocence" in every frame and every moment that kept the movie fresh.

Have a look at his tweet:

Finally I watched Mr India again. I had not seen it in one go since it’s Premier! And can finally answer the question. How come after 34 years it still arouses so much excitement and interest?

Innocence. There is innocence in every moment, every frame. And yes, even in Mogambo! — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 26, 2020

Anil Kapoor, who played the titular role, also commemorated 34 years of his iconic film Mr India which paved the way for stardom for him. Reminiscing his "journey" of the 1987 film Mr India, Anil Kapoor shared the music video clip from the film on his Instagram page on Monday. He also wrote an elaborate post, an excerpt of which reads, "34 Years of Mr India. Mr India was and always will be a very important film for me. I remember even 34 years ago when we began the journey, I became obsessed with every detail."

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India traced the life of a street violinist Arun Verma, played by Anil Kapoor, who came across a device which can make the user invisible. Arun Verma, in the latter part of the movie, became a vigilante with the help of the device and combatted Mogambo, played by Amrish Puri, whose villainous intentions included conquering India. The film also starred Sridevi in a lead role.

Meanwhile, Mr India has been grabbing headlines once again as a remake of it is in the talks. Sultan director, Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed in a tweet that he had signed a contract with Zee Studios to make a trilogy out of Mr India. In the tweet, he also added that it was a big responsibility for him to undertake this project given the popularity of the film. The new Mr India will reportedly be set in a modern world of superheroes.

However, the Kapoor family, as well as Shekhar Kapur, the director of the original Mr India, is against the remake. In a tweet, the latter said how no one had asked him or mentioned to him about Mr India 2. He also mentioned how one cannot use the original characters or story without the permission of the creator of the film. He had even hinted at taking legal actions against the new makers.

We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writer. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 22, 2020

