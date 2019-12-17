Juhi Chawla Impressed By Old Punishment Method, Wonders If It Can Be Given To Rapists Now

Before the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the clashes in its response, the nation was boiling with anger over the rape and murder of Disha in Hyderabad. The anger soothed to an extent for a lot of people when the four accused were killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Hyderabad Police. There was a huge debate over the incident as some celebrated over the ‘encounter’ on one hand, and others called for law to take its own course. Recently, Juhi Chawla spotted a punishment method from the years before during her family trip and she wondered if the same could be handed to rapists and acid throwers today. The punishment involved putting criminals into a 50-feet dry well and handing them a ‘slow and painful death.’

Juhi Chawla on Monday shared a photograph, seemingly from Rajasthan, where she is posing along with her close ones and the entire city is visible behind them. The Darr star wrote along with the image, “The Chhatri you see on the right , it has a 50 foot dry well. In early days they would throw traitors, criminals into the well & leave them there to die a slow and painful death. I was wondering ; what if they do that today, as punishment for rapists , and acid throwers!” (sic) The idea left netizens divided, with one section terming it impressive, and the others pointing out human rights issue and the need for a fair trial.

Here’s the post

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Juhi Chawla featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga earlier this year. She is now set to star in Sharmaji Nakeen. She will reunite with her co-star of many films, Rishi Kapoor with the film.

