Juhi Chawla Turns 54 Today; Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan & Others Wish Actor On Her Birthday

On the occasion of Juhi Chawla's birthday, Bollywood artists Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree and others penned beautiful birthday wishes for the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star on social media. Chawla turned 54 today.

Juhi Chawla expressed her desire for a birthday gift from her fans a day before and asked them to plant trees for her.

Raveena Tandon's special birthday gift for Juhi Chawla

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of herself along with Juhi Chawla. On the birthday note, she cheered for "all the fun, laughter, years gone by and sweet memories" and added that Juhi was the best. The actor then revealed her birthday gift for Juhi Chawla and stated that she had planted 100 trees in her name. She then wished Chawla a happy birthday and prayed God bless her and the cause she is promoting. Take a look-

Madhuri Dixit wishes Juhi Chawla

Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of her and Juhi Chawla while they were on the sets of a reality show performing together. She captioned it by stating, "Happy Birthday to the beauty Juhi. You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from Qyamat see Qyamat tak to gulab gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. may you keep shining as always. (sic)" Check out her Instagram post:

Farah Khan drops in a birthday gift for Juhi

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan poured in birthday wishes for the actor and assured her that she will be planting more trees for her on the occasion of her birthday.

Bhagyashree praises Juhi's 'Qayamati smile'

Actor Bhagyashree recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a red and white saree while on the other hand, Juhi Chawla can be seen sporting a dazzling pink and white salwar suit with a cute smile on her face. In the caption, she called her gorgeous and wished her a happy birthday. She further referred to Chawla as the girl with a 'qayamati' smile and hoped that she keeps smiling forever. The caption read, "Happy birthday gorgeous !! The girl who has a qayamati smile, @iamjuhichawla Aisi hi raho, muskurati raho (sic)".

(Image: @iamjuhichawla/@farahkhankunder/@officialraveenatandon/Instagram)