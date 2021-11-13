Last Updated:

Juhi Chawla Turns 54 Today; Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan & Others Wish Actor On Her Birthday

Taking to Instagram, several celebrities from Bollywood dropped in heartfelt wishes on the special occasion of Juhi Chawla's birthday. Take a look.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan

Image: @iamjuhichawla/@farahkhankunder/@officialraveenatandon/Instagram


On the occasion of Juhi Chawla's birthday, Bollywood artists Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree and others penned beautiful birthday wishes for the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak star on social media. Chawla turned 54 today. 

Juhi Chawla expressed her desire for a birthday gift from her fans a day before and asked them to plant trees for her. 

Raveena Tandon's special birthday gift for Juhi Chawla

Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of herself along with Juhi Chawla. On the birthday note, she cheered for "all the fun, laughter, years gone by and sweet memories" and added that Juhi was the best. The actor then revealed her birthday gift for Juhi Chawla and stated that she had planted 100 trees in her name. She then wished Chawla a happy birthday and prayed God bless her and the cause she is promoting. Take a look-

READ | Juhi Chawla wishes 'adventurous spirit' Raveena Tandon on her birthday; See pictures
Juhi Chawla movies

Madhuri Dixit wishes Juhi Chawla 

Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of her and Juhi Chawla while they were on the sets of a reality show performing together. She captioned it by stating, "Happy Birthday to the beauty Juhi. You have given an immense contribution to the world of entertainment. Right from Qyamat see Qyamat tak to gulab gang you have always dazzled in every role you do. may you keep shining as always. (sic)" Check out her Instagram post: 

READ | Aryan Khan's bail: Juhi Chawla turns surety for Shah Rukh Khan's son, reaches NDPS court
Juhi Chawla movies

Farah Khan drops in a birthday gift for Juhi

Taking to Instagram, Farah Khan poured in birthday wishes for the actor and assured her that she will be planting more trees for her on the occasion of her birthday.

Juhi Chawla movies

Bhagyashree praises Juhi's 'Qayamati smile'

Actor Bhagyashree recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself wearing a red and white saree while on the other hand, Juhi Chawla can be seen sporting a dazzling pink and white salwar suit with a cute smile on her face. In the caption, she called her gorgeous and wished her a happy birthday. She further referred to Chawla as the girl with a 'qayamati' smile and hoped that she keeps smiling forever. The caption read, "Happy birthday gorgeous !! The girl who has a qayamati smile, @iamjuhichawla Aisi hi raho, muskurati raho (sic)".

READ | Aryan Khan likely to remain at Arthur Road jail overnight; Surety Juhi Chawla speaks

(Image: @iamjuhichawla/@farahkhankunder/@officialraveenatandon/Instagram)

READ | Juhi Chawla asks fans a specific gift as she gears up for her birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com