Juhi Chawla's Birthday: Raveen Tandon, Dia Mirza And More Extend Warm Wishes

Juhi Chawla has been a part of the entertainment industry for decades now. As she rang into her 55th birthday on Sunday, November 13, she received immense love from her fans. Her industry colleagues, including Raveena Tandon and Dia Mirza, also showered her with love on her special day.

Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla are close friends and are often spotted hanging out together. On Juhi Chawla's 55th birthday, the KGF: Chapter 2 star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with Chawla. Tandon compiled several throwback and recent pictures as she penned a heartwarming note for the Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke star. Some of the photos were seemingly from one of their old photoshoots.

In the caption, Raveen Tandon wrote, "Happpy Haaapppppyyy Birthday my darling Ju! @iamjuhichawla" "May your infectious laughter,lighten up our days always ! Many many years of love and Happiness!" she added. Sanjay Kapoor reacted to the post and wished Chawla a happy birthday. Chawla also reacted and commented, "Thankyouuuu thankyouuu thankyouuuu my dearest Raveena."

Rakul Preet also penned a sweet note for Chawla on her birthday. Sharing a photo of Juhi Chawla, the Runway 34 actor wrote, "Happy birthday Juhi ma'am. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday and a prosperous year ahead." In her Juhi Chawla responded, "Rakul (red heart) Thankyou so much."

Dia Mirza never fails to send warm wishes to her friends in the industry. On Juhi Chawla's birthday, Mirza shared a picture of the actor and penned, "Happy Birthday Juhi Ma'am. i love (you) and i am so thankful for you. Keep making the world a better place."

Juhi Chawla pledges 1000 trees on her birthday

Apart from acting, Juhi Chawla is also known for working for the betterment of the environment. She has been advocating for the environment for a long time now and motivates others to conserve it. Apart from this, the Yes Boss actor pledges many trees on every special occasion. On the occasion of her own birthday, the actor pledged 1000 trees. In an IG post, she wrote, "And Happy Birthday To Me. Thankyou everyone for all the love and good wishes over the years. Forever grateful. A 1000 trees for my own happy birthday ..!!!

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon/@iamjuhichawla/@diamirzaofficial