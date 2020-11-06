Juhi Chawla's Powerful Post Talks About 'nature Hitting Back At Humans'; Here's How

Juhi Chawla on Friday took to her Twitter handle to share a powerful post about nature and humans. The picture showed two pictures — one, where the humans littered nature with plastic and two, healthcare workers wrapped in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, that are made out of plastic.

"Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, the nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic," the picture said. While many found Juhi's post "apt", one user wrote, "There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change.". While another said that humans are throwing even more plastic waste because of PPE kits.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak, frontline warriors battling COVID-19 and the people in general are using the personal protective equipment (PPE) kits on a daily basis for safety.

Juhi Chawla on the professional front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga narrates the story of a closeted lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Bhargava, Alka Badola Kaushal and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers of the movie had originally roped in actors Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Suhail Nayyar to play the lead characters in the movie. However, after Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise this year and due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is currently kept on hold. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie also stars veteran actor Gufi Paintal in a prominent role. The movie would have marked Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's reunion onscreen after 24 years.

Juhi Chawla talks about 'the secret of happiness' while citing a quote of Socrates

Juhi Chawla feels she looks 'as cool as she did in the 90s' in latest photo-shoot; See pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.