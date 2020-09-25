Juhi Chawla Talks About 'the Secret Of Happiness' While Citing A Quote Of Socrates

On September 25, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait. In the photo, Juhi Chawla was seen posing with an all smiling face while sporting a white attire. The actor accessorised her look with a few rings in her finger. Keeping her sleek hair open, the actor opted for minimal makeup with nude lips.

Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption, which read, "The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less". Giving credits for the quote. she mentioned the name of the late Greek philosopher Socrates. Scroll down to take a look at Juhi Chawla's recent Instagram post.

Within a couple of hours, the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak actor's post managed to garner more than 10k double-taps from her 1.8M Instagram followers; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons along with complements.

To praise the actor, a fan wrote, "U look so beautiful! The beauty inside reflects on your face". On the other side, "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "stunning" were some of the most common comments Juhi received.

A peek into Juhi Chawla's Instagram

Interestingly, the 52-year-old is an active social media user as she keeps fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. Apart from sharing the details of various online events of her, Juhi also gives a sneak peek into her routine. The actor has also shared a few throwback pictures and videos while revisiting her previous film projects.

Her most recent Instagram post is an IGTV video, in which the actor is seen interacting with a doctor about constipation under her Instagram series, titled "Wellness Wednesday Mantra". For the first episode, Chawla threw light on the problem of acidity. Scroll down to watch.

Talking about the professional front, Juhi was last seen in Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film also featured Anil Kapoor. Apart from the rom-com, Juhi was also seen essaying a cameo role in Karanvir Bohra starrer Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, which released in 2019.

