Juhi Chawla Feels She Looks 'as Cool As She Did In The 90s' In Latest Photo-shoot; See Pic

Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her from her photoshoot. In this picture, the actor was seen posing with a slight smile. Juhi Chawla was spotted wearing a white shirt with messy open hair. The actor also hailed the photographer Avinash Gowariker for his photographic skills.

Juhi Chawla mentioned that this picture was the quickest still shoot with the most amazing results that she has seen in a very long time. She added that Avinash Gowariker’s pictures make her look as good as she looked in the ’90s. Talking about the back story of the picture, Juhi Chawla said, “I was shooting for a TV commercial, Avinash was on the stills. We go back a long way. During the shoot, he tells me 'JC let's do some candid shots after we're done. I laughed if off. My make up artist asked me to do it in my white shirt I wore to the shoot that morning..Before leaving for home, he came to our vanity van... he literally asked me to lean on the table, made my hairdresser tousle my hair ... scolded my makeup artist Sangeeta in a fun way, asking her to lessen the makeup she had added, made his assistant hold a single light and we were done ..!!! in 5 minutes flat! When I saw the pictures, I was thrilled they were outstanding! They looked like I had stepped back in time ..!! Thank you Avinash for the wonderful photos, you're a star ..!!!! ðŸ‘ðŸŒŸðŸ™" (sic).

Fans in huge number praised Juhi Chawla's picture with several heart and love emoticons. Some users also complimented her and said that she still looks the same, while some went on to say that she always looked beautiful. Take a look at Juhi Chawla's Instagram picture.

Juhi Chawla on the professional front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga narrates the story of a closeted lesbian, Sweety Chaudhary and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the movie also stars Madhumalti Kapoor, Seema Bhargava, Alka Badola Kaushal and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles.

Juhi Chawla will be next seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers of the movie had originally roped in actors Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Suhail Nayyar to play the lead characters in the movie. However, after Rishi Kapoor's tragic demise this year and due to the unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic, the movie is currently kept on hold. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie also stars veteran actor Gufi Paintal in a prominent role. The movie would have marked Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla's reunion onscreen after 24 years.

