Julianne Moore Clocks 17th Wedding Anniversary With Hubby, Sums Up Her Marriage In A Note

Recently, Hollywood actor Julianne Moore wished her husband, Bart Freundlich, as the couple recently celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Julianna Moore, who rang in 17th the anniversary with Bart on Sunday, shared a priceless picture with him, which features the actor hugging Bart from the side, as they flash a big smile. Take a look at the picture shared:

Julianne's post:

In her caption, Julianne explained what her marriage with Bart has been like in the past 17 years. The actor wrote: ‘I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96’. Concluding her note, Julianne mentioned that there is no one she would rather be with every day, except for Bart.

Soon after Julianne Moore posted the picture, fans chimed in the comment section and wished the couple on their anniversary. Besides fans, celebrities, too, wished Julianne and Bart and showered love on the picture. Take a look at how fans and celebrities reacted to Julianne’s post:

Celebrities react

Fans React

On the professional front

Julianne is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Fruitcake. The much-anticipated crime entertainer follows the story of Sandy and Kay Jenkins, a seemingly upstanding middle-class couple, who achieves the American dream when Sandy uses his job as an accountant to embezzle $17m from Collin Street Bakery. Directed by Max Winkler, the plot fo the film is written by Trey Selman. The movie also stars actor Will Ferell in a leading role.

The actor also has Mothertrucker in her kitty. The upcoming film narrates the story of Amy Butcher and Joy Mothertrucker, an Instagram celebrity and female ice road trucker, who experience life together. Written and directed by Joey Soloway, Julianne's husband, Bart Freundlich is producing the film.

(Image credits: Julianne Moore Instagram)

