Sushant's Father Says 'Death Ends A Life, Not Relationship' Remembering Him; Laments Loss

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues with its investigation at a rapid pace in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's father KK Singh has shared a picture of his son on the official Twitter page 'United For Justice' created by the family. The picture shared on Tuesday, August 25, by the bereaved father shows Sushant deeply engrossed in reading with a pencil in his mouth.

KK Singh in its post wrote "Death ends a life, not a relationship. Miss you every moment, everyday.#Unitedforjustice #unitedforsushnat".

Sushant's family had created the official Twitter page named 'United For Justice' with a picture of the late actor Sushant soon after the Supreme Court on August 19 directed the handover of Sushant's case to the CBI. Sushant's family has dedicated the page to his fans & friends.

READ | Sushant's sister Shweta shares throwback video of 'Bhai' at her wedding reception; watch

Death ends a life, not a relationship. Miss you every moment, everyday.#Unitedforjustice #unitedforsushnat pic.twitter.com/63kggJThrK — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 25, 2020

READ | Sushant's family friend Smita reveals details of her conversation with Siddharth Pithani

Sushant's Sister Shweta Shares Throwback Video

The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared a video of her wedding reception on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Shweta recalled how a day prior to her wedding, she spent time with her 'bhai' Sushant, 'hugged and cried.' Reminiscing the time and wishing to go back, Shweta said that 'in some realm, we will always be together' with a hashtag #GudiaGulshan.

Earlier, Sushant's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also shared videos of the wedding reception in June 2007 and urged people to not seek clarifications for the case from him, adding that he writes blogs on the basis of his ''relationship and chemistry with Sushant"'. He also added that CBI inquiry will fully enlighten people about the case, eventually.

Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time. @itsSSR https://t.co/6N5mvXW5ua — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 24, 2020

I don’t know a lot of details myself and I am hoping that the CBI Enquiry will fully enlighten us eventually. https://t.co/gajkWmadIz #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #JusticeForSushant #CBIInMumbai #GayatriMantra4SSR #GlobalPrayersForSSR — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 23, 2020

READ | CBI probes Sushant case LIVE Updates: Officers leave Cooper Hospital after second visit

Shweta Lauds CBI Probe

In another tweet Shweta lauded the ongoing CBI investigation in her brother's case. Taking to Twitter and shared a message for her brother's fans saying, 'Stay United' as the Central Bureau of Investigation team probes the case. With CBI visiting the Cooper Hospital, Sushant's bank, questioning the house staff, summoning the 'spiritual healer', Sushant's sister wrote, 'We are exploring and getting to know the facts as the investigation is unfolding and progressing'.

She further continued, "That’s why we wanted the CBI to take over so that the truth is revealed to us. I appreciate each and every warrior of SSR. #WarriorsForSSR #StayUnited" In another tweet, Shweta wrote, "I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant" [sic]

Today is Day 5 of the CBI investigation in Sushant's case. Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj are already being questioned while Sushant's accountant Neeraj has also been brought in. Other angles and persons may also be grilled.

READ | Sushant's sister Shweta lauds CBI probe, says 'investigation making progress'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.