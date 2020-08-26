Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Food Outlet In California Puts Up A Billboard In Support

A food outlet in Hollywood (California) put up a billboard outside their shop to support Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor's niece Mallika Singh shared popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani's post on her Instagram story.

Seeing the billboard, a fan wrote, "Sushant's demise has affected all of us mentally, he should get Justice, we all need closure to this case and truth comes out." [sic]

Earlier in August, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media to share a glimpse of a billboard in California that read "#Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput 1986-2020" and expressed joy on seeing that people from all over the world are now participating in the movement for her brother.

Shweta even shared the exact location of the billboard as she joined the digital protest by attributing '#warriors4ssr' among others in her post. She also shared a video as she seemingly zoomed past the billboard in California.

Mumbai Police criticized for its probe

A number of questions have been raised over the Mumbai Police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Immediately after Sushant's death the Mumbai Police had claimed that it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. Even Maharashtra Government and Rhea Chakraborty were adamant and backed Mumbai Police to probe the case, despite the force not registering an FIR in the case. Former Zone 9 DCP Paramjitsingh Dahiya has also been accused of not taking the complaint made by Sushant's kin earlier in February seriously. The Supreme Court also has slammed the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in the city to investigate the case. The apex court has told the Mumbai police to cooperate with the CBI in the probe.

