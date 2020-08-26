CBI Says 'technical Lapses' In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe, 'irrelevant People' Summoned

As the CBI's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput paces with break-neck speed, sources on Wednesday reported that the central agency has found out multiple technical lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation. According to sources, one of the prime lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation was its 'irrelevant summons' to multiple people from the industry which led to a colossal waste of time and possibly a crucial loss of evidence during the early days following Sushant's demise.

According to the sources, the CBI is also probing whether some leniency was shown to a few people and they were not arrested or examined by Mumbai Police. It is not mentioned who the Mumbai Police was allegedly showing leniency to. However, self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh, who's role is increasingly emerging during the CBI probe, was not summoned by the Mumbai Police during the course of their investigation.

Read: These Are The 4 Big 'technical Lapses' CBI Has Found In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe

4 technical lapses found by the CBI

Apart from the irrelevant summon angle, top sources in the investigating agency informed Republic Media Network that the probe team has found that certain procedures like maintaining the "sanctity of the crime scene" were not followed as many people were allowed to enter the crime scene. The CBI has made multiple visits to Cooper Hospital as they are not convinced with the autopsy report of the late actor and has found some lapses there too, sources said. The Mumbai Police spent a large amount of time in probing professional rivalry but however, whether there was a foul play in the actor's death was not the key focus of the probe, sources added.

Read: CBI Finds Technical Lapses In Mumbai Police's Sushant Probe; Cops Arrive At Agency Again

Mumbai Police criticized for its probe

A number of questions have been raised over the Mumbai Police's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Immediately after Sushant's death the Mumbai Police had claimed that it was suicide, but facts, evidence and testimonies that have since emerged have cast a shadow around this initially-floated narrative. Even Maharashtra Government and Rhea Chakraborty were adamant and backed Mumbai Police to probe the case, despite the force not registering an FIR in the case. Former Zone 9 DCP Paramjitsingh Dahiya has also been accused of not taking the complaint made by Sushant's kin earlier in February seriously. The Supreme Court also has slammed the Mumbai Police for quarantining IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who arrived in the city to investigate the case. The apex court has told the Mumbai police to cooperate with the CBI in the probe.

Read: Sushant Probe: CBI Asked To Take 'appointment' By Hospital, All Autopsy Doctors On Leave

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI Visits DRDO Guesthouse, Cooper Hospital On Day 5 Of Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.