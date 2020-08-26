Mumbai Organisation Demands Padma Bhushan For Sushant Singh Rajput; Asks Aaditya Thackeray

Amid fast-paced developments in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a Mumbai-based social organisation has demanded Padma Bhushan for the late actor. The social organization named Sangharsh has sent a letter to Maharashtra government and urged Aaditya Thackeray to recommend Sushant Singh Rajput's name for Padma Bhushan. Aaditya Thackeray is the chairman of the Padma committee of Maharashtra and has been mentioned in reference to the case proceedings that went on in the Supreme Court.

Stating that Sushant was a 'young and talented actor' who had humble beginnings but stole the hearts of millions due to his talent, the letter stated that he is looked upon as an inspiration by the many followers. Prithviraj Maske, President of Sangharsh NGO, said that the country has never seen such tremendous support and love for any celebrity, and hence his name should be nominated for Padma Bhushan. Moreover, the organization asked Aditya Thackeray to start an Award program in the name of Late Sushant Singh Rajput. "While doing this we will definitely have our Soulful Tribute and he will be always remembered as a bright and talented self-made Actor," the letter adds.

READ | CBI probes Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE updates: AIIMS panel to probe homicide angle

Homicide angle in Sushant case

A day after the AIIMS team reexamining the autopsy reports related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death raised a homicide angle, as per sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will also investigate the given angle, Republic has learned. Republic TV has also accessed 12 leads from AIIMS forensic panel's first sitting, which raises a number of questions and doubts related to the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Wednesday sources said that the Central agency can ask the AIIMS team to join the investigation in Mumbai and have asked them if a specific line of the probe is required. The AIIMS team has sought the additional documents apart from autopsy, viscera, and inquest papers for reexamining. Additionally, the expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one used by later actor to hang himself. The AIIMS panel will also look into circumstantial evidence and have asked for collateral evidence.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita reveals details of her conversation with Rhea

Republic TV spoke to Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic head and expert, who expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was 'contaminated.' Dr Sudhir Gupta observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was 'contaminated' thereby making it possibly 'unsuitable for examination of forensic evidence.' Sources said that the AIIMS forensic head is keen to investigate the homicide angle.

The CBI quizzed doctors at Cooper Hospital and reexamined the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report. CBI team has also questioned the Mumbai police why a second opinion was not taken on the autopsy report released by Cooper hospital during the investigation.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Shibani Dandekar reveals the identity of 'mystery woman'

READ | Sushant case: BJP MLA sent message to Bandra DCP on June 16 on Sandip Ssingh; got no reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.