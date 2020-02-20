'Kaamyaab' Actor Sanjay Mishra Thanks God For Being 'underrated', Here Is Why

Sanjay Mishra recently spoke about gaining recognition with each role. He also spoke about his journey till Ankhon Dekhi. Sanjay Mishra said that Charas was one of the films that helped him gain appreciation and recognition.

Sanjay Mishra speaks about his journey and gaining recognition

Sanjay Mishra is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has lately been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Kaamyaab. The actor recently spoke to a leading news portal about his journey in the industry and how he gained his recognition bit by bit. He said that if one’s talent works, they get the recognition that they deserve. He was asked in the interview about the role which, according to him, helped him gain recognition in the industry. He replied to this question by saying that he had gotten his recognition part by part with each of his roles.

He said that God has given him one spoon per role and not all of it together. He was also asked if Ankhon Dekhi was his breakthrough to recognition amongst the masses. Sanjay Mishra said his recognition journey was actually before Ankhon Dekhi as he needed recognition before that role. When people saw him in Ankhon Dekhi, they started liking his pure form. Sanjay Mishra added towards the end that he has always been called an underrated actor. He said that he was thankful that he was underrated as according to him if he were overrated, he would have been outdated.

People loved Sanjay Mishra in Charas and Satya

While talking about each work gaining recognition bit by bit, Sanjay Mishra said that people liked him in the film Charas which was made by Tigmanshu Dhulia. His work in the film was called the best till then even though the role wasn’t a major one. He also spoke about how the film Satya had gotten him a call from Dubai, praising his work.

