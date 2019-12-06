Sanjay Mishra Films That Were Loved By Fans And Critics Alike

Sanjay Mishra has worked in a number of comical and serious roles. Most of the films that he has featured in, were much-loved by the audience. Here are five films of Sanjay Mishra that were loved by critics and fans alike.

Best films starring Sanjay Mishra

1. Phas Gaye Re Obama (2010)

Phas Gaye Re Obama is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2010. The film revolves around a man who is kidnapped as the goons mistake him for an NRI. The film was written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It stars Sanjay Mishra as Bhai Sahab. The film also stars actors like Rajat Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sumit Nijhawan in pivotal roles. The film was loved by both fans and critics.

2. Ankhon Dekhi (2013)

Ankhon Dekhi is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2013. The film revolves around a man who believes only what he sees. The film was written and directed by Rajat Kapoor. It stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. The film also stars actors like Seema Bhargava, Rajat Kapoor, and Taranjit Kaur in significant roles. The film was rated well by most critics.

3. Lucky Kabootar (2014)

Lucky Kabootar was a comedy film released in the year 2014. The film revolves around a man who ends up marrying the wrong person. The film was written and directed by Shammi Chhabra. The film stars Sanjay Mishra in an important role. The film also stars actors like Arvinder Bhatti, Shraddha Das, and Eijaz Khan in important roles. Sanjay Mishra's role in the film was loved by a lot of people.

4. Masaan (2015)

Masaan was a critically acclaimed drama film that released in the year 2015. The revolves around two tragic stories. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It stars Sanjay Mishra as a helpless father who tries his best to help his daughter. The film stars actors like Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is a must-watch for all movie buffs.

5. Kadvi Hawa (2017)

Kadvi Hawa was a drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolves around the plight of the farmers. It was written by Nitin Dixit and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The film stars Sanjay Mishra as a blind man who is in debt. The film also stars actors like Ranvir Shoey, Rillotama Shome, and Singh Bhupesh in pivotal roles. The film was rated well by most critics.

