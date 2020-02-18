The Debate
'Kaamyaab' Trailer Out, Features Sanjay Mishra As A Superstar Side-kick

Bollywood News

Kaamyaab trailer has finally hit the internet. The film stars Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal along with others. Check it out and more details about the film.

Kaamyaab trailer

Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab is an upcoming drama film starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role along with Deepak Dobriyal, Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar. The movie is directed by Hardik Mehta, who has won a National Award for his short film, Amdavad Ma Famous. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The trailer of the movie recently hit the internet.

Kaamyaab trailer

The 2:31 minutes trailer shows Sanjay Mishra as the lead character Sudheer. It shows the journey of Sudheer, a washed-up side actor from the initial days of Bollywood. Years after his retirement, he realises that he ‘retired’ on the verge of accomplishing a unique record. He decides to come out of his retirement to complete the round figure of 500 and get that one substantial role for which he will be remembered forever.

 Fan reactions

Kaamyaab has received many praises and awards at several film festivals. Sanjay Mishra himself appeared in more than 100 films in a side role and was loved by the audiences for his performances. Kaamyaab is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020. It will clash with the much-hyped film, Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

 

 

NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD