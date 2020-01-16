Kabir Bedi Birthday: Everything You Need To Know About The Actor's Family

Actor Kabir Bedi is famous for his role in the popular movie Khoon Bhari Maang. Apart from being a renowned actor in Bollywood, Kabir Bedi is known to feature in many Italy and European series and he is most popular for playing the role of a pirate in Sandokan, a popular Italian Tv series. The actor has married four times in his life, till now and also has several children from his marriage, get to know about his interesting life in the family tree given below

Kabir Bedi Family tree

Family

Kabir Bedi was born to an author Baba Pyare Lal Singh Bedi and his mother Freda Bedi who was a British woman. He was born in Lahore, British India but holds Indian citizenship. He has two siblings, Ranga Bedi and Gulhima Bedi.

Spouses

Protima Bedi

Kabir Bedi married Protima Bedi, an Indian model in 1969 and the duo were together for around 4 years. The couple has two children from their failed marriage, Siddharth Bedi and Pooja Bedi. It was reported that Siddharth Bedi was a victim of schizophrenia and committed suicide at an early age. His daughter Pooja Bedi is an actor and a columnist. Pooja Bedi married Farhan Furniturewalla and has two children from him.

Susan Anne Humphreys

Before marrying a British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, Kabir Bedi had been dating Parveen Babi. He got married to Susan and has a son from that marriage, Adam Bedi. His son Adam Bedi, is an international model and made his debut in Bollywood with the thriller Hello? Kaun Hai! Their marriage too ended in a divorce.

Nikki Bedi

In the 1990s, Kabir Bedi got married to Nikki Bedi, a Television and radio presenter. The couple did not have any children. It was reported that they divorced in 2005.

Parveen Dusanj

After his divorce with Nikki Bedi, Kabir Bedi had been in a relationship with Parveen Dusanj. The couple got married just a day after Kabir Bedi turned 70. The couple have been together since then.

