Kabir Khan Reveals Father-in-law's Reaction To His Interfaith Marriage With Mini Mathur

83 director Kabir Khan opened up about his interfaith marriage with wife Mini Mathur. They have been together for 25 years and counting. He used his own marriage and extended families as an example to reflect on the institution of interfaith marriages as a whole. Khan also revealed that he in fact, identifies as an atheist.

Kabir Khan opens up about his background

Kabir Khan attributed his broad worldviews to the environment his family provided him. growing up The director reflected fondly on his childhood revealing that like his kids, he too was brought up in an inter-religious family. Citing the example of his parents, he quipped how their love story is simply a real-life movie script waiting to be turned into cinema.

On his marriage with Mini Mathur

Kabir recalled being completely secure in how his family accepted his inter-faith marriage. He however revealed, that it was Mini Mathur who was a bit apprehensive regarding how her extended family would react. The director clarified the reason behind Mini's apprehension, given the fact that she belongs to a very traditional family. However, to the pair's surprise their love was accepted by both sides without any hurdles. Kabir fondly recalled their wedding festivities as being a mix of rituals and cultures from both sides.

“Her father said the difference between Khan and Khanna is ‘na’, which means non applicable,” Kabir told Humans of Bombay.

Kabir Khan says he is an atheist

KabirKhan also shared that he identifies as an atheist. He also revealed himself to possess this clarity because of his open-minded upbringing. Talking about his kids, Kabir said how he and wife Mini have never forced them to believe in any particular idea or entity. He shares how daughter Sairaah and son Vivaan are free to explore and celebrate what they believe in. Kabir also mused that he wanted to give his children an upbringing that is very similar to the way he was raised.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur wed each other on 28 February, 1998. Kabir Khan's last directorial venture was Ranveer Singh-starrer 83, which portrayed the then-Indian cricket team's journey to its first world cup victory. Kabir served as the director, producer and writer for the film. His next is with Kartik Aaryan.