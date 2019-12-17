Kabir Khan's Documentary Movie 'The Forgotten Army' To Turn Into An Online Series

In the year 1999, Kabir Khan, a documentary director then, wielded the megaphone for his first documentary film. The film titled The Forgotten Army was reportedly his dream project that was set in the pre-independence era. Now 20 years later, Kabir Khan is gearing up for his digital debut. The Amazon Prime show is titled The Forgotten Army, and coincidently the name of his digital debut resembles that of his documentary movie. Here is the connection between the two.

Kabir Khan on The Forgotten Army

In an old interview published on an online portal, Kabir Khan revealed he was waiting for the right opportunity to transform his documentary The Forgotten Army to a leading motion picture. So, when Amazon Prime approached him for a series, he reportedly presented the idea of remaking The Forgotten Army to them, and they (Amazon) happily agreed. Reportedly, The Forgotten Army will be part of Amazon's India Original series. The series will be an 8-part web series. Here is all you need to know about Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army.

All about Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army

The Forgotten Army will feature Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal and newbie Sharvari Wagh in the lead. Based on freedom fighter Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, the series is reportedly set in the pre-independence era. A war story at its heart, the series will focus more on Netaji's army. Directed by Kabir Khan, the series will soon release on Amazon Prime.

Check out the official poster of Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army:

Kabir Khan's upcoming movies

The popular Bollywood director is currently busy shooting for his upcoming sports drama, '83. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Angad Bedi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, among others. The sports drama is slated to release in 2020.



