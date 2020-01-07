Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

The World War II-era drama The Forgotten Army trailer is out for the audiences to enjoy. The series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The series is by the director Kabir Khan. It will be released on January 24.

ALSO READ | Saqib Saleem Talks About Chasing Kabir Khan For His Role In '83

Here is the trailer of the series:

The series deals with the story of Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. The series stars Sunny Kaushal, newcomer Sharvari Wagh, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K. Raina, Rohit Chaudhary, and T J Bhanu, among others. The series will contain five episodes and will release around January 26, i.e. Republic Day.

ALSO READ | Kabir Khan: A List Of Best Films By The Ek Tha Tiger Director

The series is a fictionalised conversion of a documentary that Kabir Khan had directed with the same name. It was also his directorial debut. Kabir Khan has co-written The Forgotten Army with Heeraz Marfatia and Shubhra Marfatia. Kabir Khan is also the executive producer of the series alongside Rajan Kapoor. The music given to the series is by Pritam.

ALSO READ | '83 Director Kabir Khan Speaks About Working With DeepVeer; Says It Was A Dream Come True

In the year 2019, there were seven Indian original series released on Amazon Prime. That included Four More Shots Please!, Made in Heaven, Laakhon Mein Ek of the comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, Mind the Malhotras, which is a family sitcom, and Manoj Bajpayee's action-thriller series The Family Man. Other than that, the second season of Inside Edge was also released in December along with a young adult comedy Hostel Daze.

ALSO READ | Kabir Khan's Documentary Movie 'The Forgotten Army' To Turn Into An Online Series

ALSO READ | Salman Khan And Kabir Khan To Finally Reunite For The Director's Next Film? See Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.