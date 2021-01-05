'Kabir Singh' Actor Vanita Kharat Breaks Internet As She Joins Body Positivity Movement

Remember Kabir Singh's maid Pushpa? Shahid Kapoor's co-star Vanita Kharat on Tuesday broke the Internet as she shared a nude picture as a part of Body Positivity movement. "I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body...because I'm ME...!!!" she wrote. The photo has been clicked by Tejas Nerurkar.

With followers over 23,000, Vanita received over 17,000 likes on the post. One user wrote, "Colour or body doesn't matter only passion or talent matter. love this concept." The other said, "Sooooooo sooooooo sooooooo proud." [sic]

Vanita has also featured in Marathi projects like Vicky Velingkar and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, among others.

In this scene, Dr Shiva, who is Kabir Singh's best friend in the film, is seen talking to Kabir's maid. He tells her about the rules she should follow if she still needs to keep her job. This hilarious conversation between the maid and Shiva is a must-watch.

Kabir Singh was one of 2019's most acclaimed films and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was a Bollywood remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was a romantic drama film that told the story of a surgeon with massive anger issues and self-destructive habits. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the two lead roles.

