'Kabir Singh' Cast And All The Characters That They Play On Screen

Kabir Singh was one of 2019's most acclaimed films and was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was a Bollywood remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was a romantic drama film that told the story of a surgeon with massive anger issues and self-destructive habits. The film starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the two lead roles. Here is a look at the full main cast of Kabir Singh and the characters that they played.

Kabir Singh cast and main characters

Also Read | Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sahil Vaid Joins #CBIForSSR To Demand Justice

Shahid Kapoor as Dr. Kabir Rajdheer Singh

Shahid Kapoor played the titular lead role of a man named Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh is a house surgeon at Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences who is infamous for his anger management issues. In the film, Kabir Singh spirals into depression and self-destructive behaviour after his girlfriend, Preeti Sikka, gets married to someone else.

Kiara Advani as Dr. Preeti Sikka

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Gushes 'Let The Fireworks Begin' To Congratulate Bosco Martis On Rocket Gang

Actor Kiara Advani plays the role of the female lead, Dr. Preeti Sikka. Kiara Advani is most known for playing prominent roles in Fugly, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, and Good Newwz. In the film Kabir Singh, Preeti acts as one of the catalysts for Kabir's self-destructive actions.

Soham Majumdar as Dr. Shiva

Soham Majumdar plays a prominent supporting role as Kabir Singh's best friend, Shiva. Shiva always tries to help Kabir cope with his anger issues. In fact, Shiva is the only character who stays by Kabir's side when he spirals out of control.

Arjan Bajwa as Karan Rajdheer Singh

Actor Arjan Bajwa plays the role of Kabir Singh's brother in the film. Kabir's brother, Karan Rajdheer Singh, often worries about his brother's aggressive personality. At one point in the film, Kabir even misses Karan's wedding due to his drug abuse problems.

Nikita Dutta as Jia Sharma

Also Read | Anupam Kher Demands Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, Joins #CBIforSSR Campaign

Nikita Dutta plays Jia Sharma in Kabir Singh. Jia Sharma is one of Kabir's former patients who starts a casual relationship with him after his breakup with Preeti. However, Kabir breaks up with Jia after she falls in love with him.

Adil Hussain as Vijay K. Patkar

Adil Hussain features as Vijay K. Patkar, the college dean, in Kabir Singh. Vijay and Kabir constantly argue with each other as Vijay dislike Kabir's erratic personality. For the first half of the film, Vijay is Kabir Singh's major antagonist who constantly butts head with the surgeon.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 4-yr-old Nephew Ahil Sharma Takes COVID Precautions; See Pics

[Promo from Kabir Singh Movie Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.