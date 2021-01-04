Shahid Kapoor's Post On New Year Thoughts Makes Kriti Sanon's Day; Watch

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared a brief video, in which an artist is seen reciting his poem titled You Are Who You've Been Looking For, on Sunday. In the four-minute-forty-eight-second-long video, Adam Rao, the artist, is seen drawing the attention of his audience and the listeners on self-love. After introducing the title of his poem, he started narrating it.

The first few lines of his poem were, "You are who you've been looking for. / So stop looking for more unless you are looking in the mirror / Because it is about time for you to see clearly that: / You are who you've been looking for". Instagramming the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote a short caption, which read, "The new year is only as new as your thoughts". Scroll down to watch the video.

Shahid Kapoor reposts a poem on self-love

Within a few hours, the video-post of the Jab We Met actor garnered more than a million views; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of his 29.8M followers on the photo-video sharing platform agreed with him in the comments section. His followers flooded it with various emoticons, including red-heart. Meanwhile, the video-post also grabbed the attention of actor Kriti Sanon. While thanking Shahid for sharing the video, Kriti asserted that it made her day.

A peek into Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Though the 39-year-old actor is not an avid social media user, he keeps his fan updated with his whereabouts. From extending wishes on various festivals to glimpses of the behind-the-scenes of his upcoming project; his social media feed is flooded with numerous selfies and videos. In his recent post, the actor extended wishes for the new year. Interestingly, in the picture-post, the year 2021 was spelt as 'hope'. In his caption, Kapoor wrote, "The best thing in the world". Meanwhile, one of his recent posts is a selfie, featuring his wife, Mira Rajput.

On the professional front, the actor recently wrapped the shoot of his upcoming sports-drama, Jersey. Penning a heartfelt note on Instagram, he shared a picture of himself from a cricket stadium. "Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes", read an excerpt of his caption.

