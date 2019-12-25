Kader Khan: The Most Memorable Characters Of The Actor; Watch Videos Here

The late Bollywood actor Kader Khan is undeniably the best comic actor Bollywood will ever have. No one can apparently match the ease and effortlessness with which Kader Khan played his characters. The Bollywood comedy classics would often have Kader Khan as an essential part in their film. Having done more than 200 films in his career, Kader Khan has etched the hearts of people with his simplistic yet endearing portrayals. December 11 was the birth anniversary of late Kader Khan and here are few of the iconic roles by the actor that we can't help but watch it over and over again. Kader Khan's roles symbolise with frustration and effortless performance which reminds of Kartik Aaryan in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety delivering his comic and frustration with the same ease. Take a look at these roles of Kader Khan that will make you find similarities between the two actors.

ALSO READ| Kader Khan: Top 5 Comedy Scenes Of The Veteran Actor-writer That Will Leave You In Splits

Kader Khan's most memorable characters

Sikka as Daruka

Kader Khan's role as Daruka is hardly something anyone will forget. The film Sikka featured Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia playing the lead roles in the film released in 1989. The movie earned Kader Khan a Filmfare nomination for the best comedian role.

Baap Numbri Beta Das Numbri

Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor's Jodi was considered to be one of the best father-son duos in Bollywood. Kader Khan received the Filmfare award for the Best Comedian for this movie. Baap Numbri Beta Das Numbri was a blockbuster super hit.

ALSO READ| Coolie No.1: Paresh Rawal To Play Kader Khan's Role In The Remake

Raja Babu as Kishan Singh

Raja Babu is one of the famous movies of the hit Govinda-Kader Khan Jodi. The long rants by Kader Khan was one of the highlights of the film. Raja Babu also starred Aruna Irani and is recommended to watch as the Govinda and Kader's chemistry is unmatchable.

ALSO READ| Giving 'Kadar' To Kader: Amul's Tribute For Late Veteran Actor Kader Khan Will Leave You Emotional

Coolie No. 1 as Choudhry Hoshiarchand Shikarpuri Bakulwala

Coolie No. 1 will always be the most iconic film of Kader Khan. He shared his screen space with Govinda and Shakti Kapoor playing Choudhry Hoshiarchand Shikarpuri Bakulwala.

Haseena Maan Jayegi as Amirchand

Kader Khan's endearing screen presence is always a delight to watch, where he played a wealthy man named Amirchand. The movie was a super hit film of the 90s and will always remain one of the evergreen comedy films of Kader Khan. The film also starred Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Satish Kaushik, Govinda, and Anupam Kher.

Coolie No. 1 remake

The late actor usually played the role of grumpy father, uncle, servant or other relatives. His most iconic movies are considered to be the ones with Govinda. The Govinda-Kader Khan pair was iconic during the 80s and 90s and were most often seen in David Dhawan starrers. One such iconic movie featuring Kader Khan is now being remade called Coolie No. 1 starring the current generation actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Kader Khan's role as Hoshiyar Chand will be played by Paresh Rawal. The movie would be releasing on May 1 next year.

ALSO READ| Has He Even Bothered To Call Us Even Once: Kader Khan’s Son On Govinda’s Tribute For The Late Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.