Kaifi Azmi Birth Anniversary: Popular Bollywood Songs From The 70s & 80s Penned By Him

Popular lyricist Kaifi Azmi is celebrating his 101st Birth Anniversary today, January 14. The popular lyricist, who started his literary career at the age of 11, has won many awards, including National Award, Padma Shri, and Sathiya Akademi for his work as a lyricist and poet in the 20th century.

He has penned songs for several Bollywood movies including Kaagaz Ke Phool, Pakeezah, Kohraa, Arth, Anupama, among others. In a musical career spanning fifty years, Kaifi Azmi has treated the moviegoers with some beautiful musical hits.

On the eve of his birth anniversary, here are some songs penned by Kaifi Azmi, which delved with human emotions and etched a special place in the heart of moviegoers.

Top three Kaifi Azmi's songs

Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam

Movie: Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959)

The song from Guru Dutt directorial turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that time. The movie, starring Waheeda Rahman and Guru Dutt in the lead, narrates an emotional tale of a movie director and a struggling actor, whose trajectory changes overnight, affecting their relationship.

The 1959 movie had chartbusters like Dekhi Zamane Ki Yaari, Ek Do Teen Chaar Aur Paanch, and Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam, which were all penned by Kaifi Azmi and composed by S.D. Burman.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi Reveals 'secret Of Success' In Marriage With Javed Akhtar On Anniversary

Chalte Chalte

Movie: Pakeezah (1972)

The movie, starring Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, and Raaj Kumar in the lead, narrates the tale of a prostitute, who strives to achieve her desires. Pakeezah was reported to be director Kamal Amrohi's dream project. The music of the film was composed by Late Ghulam Mohammad, who composed hits like Chalte Chalte, Inhin Logon Ne, among others.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar To Attend Conference On Kaifi Azmi In Pakistan

Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Movie: Arth (1982)

The 1982 drama, starring Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Smita Patil in the lead, narrates the tale of a filmmaker, who has an illicit affair with his female actor, which leads to a tormentful relationship with his wife.

The Mahesh Bhatt directorial had some of the heart-wrenching tracks of the years in its album. The music of the film composed by Jagjit Singh had tracks like Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Too Nahin To Zindagi Mein, Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe, penned by Kaifi Azmi.

Also Read | Bollywood Actors Pay Respects To Late Shaukat Kaifi Azmi - Shabana Azmi's Mother

Other Kaifi Azmi songs to listen to:

Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho

Hanste Zakhm (1973)

Actors: Priya Rajvansh, Navin Nischol

Kar Chale Hum Fida

Haqeeqat (1964)

Actors: Balraj Sahni, Dharmendra, Priya Rajvansh, Vijay Anand

Yeh Duniya Yeh Mehfil

Heer Raanjha

Actors: Raaj Kumar, Priya Rajvansh

Also Read | Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Late Urdu Poet And Lyricist Kaifi Azmi

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shabana Azmi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.