Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Late Urdu Poet And Lyricist Kaifi Azmi

Tech giant Google on Tuesday, January 14 dedicated a doodle to the great Indian Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi on his 101st birthday. Azmi breathed his last on May 10, 2002, at the age of 83 and is remembered as the one who brought Urdu literature to Indian motion pictures. From writing love poems to Bollywood song lyrics and screenplays, the range of work has made Azmi one of the most renowned poets of the 20th century in India.

Azmi's doodle is wearing a white kurta, singing into a mic, reciting a poem. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's Quit India freedom movement, Kaifi Azmi left for Mumbai to write for an Urdu newspaper. He then published his first collection of poems, Jhankar (1943), as well as became a member of the influential Progressive Writers' Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms. His humanitarian efforts continue to impact people's lives today.

Azmi has a number of accolades under his belt, from Filmfare Awards to the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and one of India's highest literary honours, the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. Kaifi Azmi's daughter Shabana Azmi is a renowned Bollywood personality and Padma Shri winner.

In a bid to commemorate the renowned poet, the government of India has inaugurated a train named 'Kaifiyat Express' which runs from his hometown Azamgarh to Old Delhi.

