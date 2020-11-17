Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate Bhai Dooj With Family; Actor Shares Pictures

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu celebrated the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj with family as they returned from their honeymoon in Maldives. Dressed in a beautiful ivory anarkali churidar suit, Kajal posed for pictures with Gautam's sisters and brothers.

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was intimate and was limited to only friends and family.

In an interview with an online portal, Kajal Aggarwal shared her thoughts regarding changing her surname and getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’. She said that it is wonderful, but she is still acclimatising. The actor added that she is getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Furthermore, Kajal mentioned that she loves the sound of it. She added that it’s a whole new phase of her life and she is still adapting to it.

Kajal further added that she feels like if she has worked all her life to get to a certain level, she needs to maintain that. The actor said that this is her identity and she would like to continue with this. Kajal Aggarwal ended her conversation by saying that she feels if she is going to continue her discretionary powers over the judgements of people, she will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how she lives.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She made her debut with the 2004 movie Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Some of her notable works include Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, and Govindudu Andarivadele. She was a part of Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani as well. She has been nominated many times for stellar performances in films.

