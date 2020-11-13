Kajal Aggarwal's Diwali Wish For Fans: 'May The Light Show Us The Way'

On the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, actor Kajal Aggarwal sent beautiful Diwali wishes to all her fans. She also shared a stunning picture along with it. All her fans responded to her wishes with love. Let’s take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram photos and see how she wished all her fans.

Kajal’s Diwali wishes

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of a bright sun shining and reflecting vibrant colours on the camera lens. In Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram post, she sent Diwali wishes to everyone and stated that 'may the light that everyone celebrates during Diwali show all of us the way and lead us together on the path of peace and social harmony'. In the end, she wished all her fans a very happy Dhanteras and Diwali ahead.

As she has a massive fan following for her work in Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu movies, she took to her Instagram handle and sent her Diwali wishes in all the three languages. All her fans loved the way she wished them and they took to her Instagram post to send their Diwali greetings to both Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu as they recently got married. Let’s take a look at how her fans were overwhelmed by her Diwali wishes and wished her in return.



As Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu recently got married, their wedding and honeymoon photos have been all over the internet and are loved by her fans.

Kajal Aggarwal recently shared glimpses of her honeymoon trip to the Maldives. In this picture, Kajal can be seen romancing her husband Gautam in a stunning luxury resort room which is built below sea level. She can be seen wearing a lovely blue attire that perfectly goes with the backdrop. She can be seen lovingly gazing into her husband’s eyes as she posed for the pictures. All her fans loved this dreamy look and dropped in cute compliments and flying kisses for the lovely couple. Many other fans were even curious about where the actor was spending her honeymoon with husband and kept asking her about the location of this mesmerizing place.

