Kajal Aggarwal Shares Surreal Scuba Diving Pics From Honeymoon, Says 'I Love Ocean'

Ever since newly-married couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu jetted off to the Maldives for their honeymoon, the two have been keeping fans on toes with their adorable pictures. Recently, the actress made a splash on social media with her scuba diving pictures. Apart from the beautiful photos, Kajal also penned her emotions of doing underwater diving for the first time.

In the surreal photos, the couple can be seen swimming together holding hands. The picture shows Kajal and Gautam at a snorkelling session. While expressing her excitement and happiness of trying her hands at scuba diving, the actress wrote, “I love the ocean. I've always liked blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it.” In the other pictures from the diving sessions, she wrote, “Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn't realise exist!" The other set of pictures show the Singham actress and her businessman husband reaching out towards each other. While Kajal appears to be wearing a black swimsuit, Gautam is wearing blue trunks.

Previously, Kajal had shared several pictures of an underwater hotel room, a luxurious day out on the beach, and even a photoshoot by the sea. Kajal Aggarwal's wedding photos on Instagram created headlines. From Mehendi to her The Day, Kajal shared every little detail about her wedding which was a visual treat for her fans. She recently shared a few photos from her honeymoon with Gautam at the Muraka. She was dressed in a light blue checkered co-ord set with a frill skirt. She wrote, "My heart feels so happy and free, every time I visit this beautiful country," as she shared her photos with the gorgeous blue ocean. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged in June and had a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on October 30. The duo got married after dating for three years.

