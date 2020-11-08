Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Share Stunning Pictures From Their Maldives Honeymoon

Kajal Aggarwal, who recently married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu, took to their Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures from their honeymoon in the Maldives. The two got married last Friday at the Taj Palace Hotel, Mumbai.

Dressed in a beautiful red floral dress, Kajal looked stunning as she posed near the blue waters. Gautam kept it casual in t-shirt and shorts. Gautam on his Instagram wrote, "Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue."

Kajal Aggarwal recently posted pictures of her bags and passport as she left for her honeymoon. An interesting thing about her packages and passport was that her name customised on the luggage was ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. Kajal Aggarwal has not yet changed her name on social media handles.

In an interview with FilmiBeat, Kajal Aggarwal shared her thoughts regarding changing her surname and getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’. She said that it is wonderful, but she is still acclimatising. The actor added that she is getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Furthermore, Kajal mentioned that she loves the sound of it. She added that it’s a whole new phase of her life and she is still adapting to it.

Kajal further added that she feels like if she has worked all her life to get to a certain level, she needs to maintain that. The actor said that this is her identity and she would like to continue with this. Kajal Aggarwal ended her conversation by saying that she feels if she is going to continue her discretionary powers over the judgements of people, she will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how she lives.

Learn how to plan the perfect COVID-19 wedding from Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar

Kajal Aggarwal and other Bollywood actors who got married outside the industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.