Kajal Aggarwal And Other Bollywood Actors Who Got Married Outside The Industry

The love stories of Bollywood actors have often reminded fans of fairy tales. In most cases, the romance between two actors starts to brew on the sets of a movie that they might be doing together and going ahead, they find the best life partner in their co-stars. But, in some cases, Bollywood actors find their soul mates outside of the movie industry, giving people major relationship goals. Here are names of some of the Bollywood actors like Kajal Aggarwal, and others, who got married outside of Bollywood, living a happily married life. Read further ahead to know the names of some of these actors.

Bollywood actors who got married outside the industry

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Recently, on October 30, 2020, the very popular South Indian and Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and businessman Gautam Kitchlu. According to reports from Vogue, the couple has been friends for over seven years and had been dating each other for over three years now. The two faced difficulties due to the global pandemic and it was then when they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most stylish couples in the entertainment industry. The eldest daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and businessman Anand Ahuja sure are a pair made in heaven. The two found their soul mates in each other. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018, and have been living happily ever since.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene

It is said that when Madhuri Dixit was at the peak of her career, she decided to settle down with a cardiovascular surgeon based in Los Angeles, Dr Sriram Nene. The couple tied the knot on October 17, 1999, and have been happily married for over two decades. The marriage was a secret affair, as it was only the next day (October 18, 1999) when Madhuri Dixit Nene’s longtime manager, Rikku Rakeshnath, informed the media about the marriage. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene got married in the US.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

One of Bollywood’s most successful actors, Anushka Sharma, and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, are one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry. The couple first met in 2013, during the shooting of an advertisement that they were appearing in together. As the two became close to each other, their love and support for each other were very visible in front of the whole world. The two started to make more than a handful of public appearances. Finally, the couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, and is now expecting their first child really soon.

Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani

Esha Deol Takhtani, the elder daughter of one of Bollywood’s most iconic jodis, Hema Malini and Dharmendra, decided to break the tradition and got married outside of the industry, to her childhood sweetheart Bharat Takhtani. Bharat Takhtani is a very well-known businessman. Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot on June 29, 2012, and have been in a happy marriage ever since.

