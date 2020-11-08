Learn How To Plan The Perfect COVID-19 Wedding From Kajal Aggarwal And Neha Kakkar

Most of the couples who had planned on marrying in 2020 have postponed their wedding to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, actor Kajal Aggarwal and singer Neha Kakkar are among those who didn't want to postpone it. So, for them, the idea of a big fat wedding transformed into a small, intimate ceremony. Keeping the govt rules in minds, these divas and their families made last moment adjustments to make their ceremony a safe space for all. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar's Covid-19 wedding diaries amid lockdown.

How to plan a lockdown wedding?

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding

Kajal Aggarwal gave her fans great surprise this October. The actor, a few days back, announced her marriage plans with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The cute couple finally walked down the aisle in a small intimate wedding ceremony at Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Hotel.

The wedding festivities for Kajal-Gautam’s intimate ceremony kickstarted with a beautiful haldi and mehndi ceremony at home. During the celebrations, the to-be bride was surrounded by her closest ones only following the Government guidelines. The actor kept her looks for both events simple yet gorgeous.

For the Haldi, the actor donned a bright yellow outfit and was adorned in floral jewellery. Later, for her Mehendi, she was characterized by a stunning green ethnic ensemble and gorgeous jewellery. For her marriage ceremony, she opted a bright red intricately embellished lehenga. On the other hand, Gautam Kitchlu complemented his look with a gorgeous sherwani, styled with a pale pink dupatta. With the small and intimate wedding, the family members and even a couple also wore a matching face mask during their wedding rituals.

Neha Kakkar's wedding

Singer Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on October. Like Kajal, their wedding was a close-knit affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The Dilbar singer and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi following all the necessary precautions and guidelines by Government. Apart from the family, close friends like Urvashi Dholakia, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka also attended the wedding.

Following the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception party, which also included the “varmaala” ceremony in a low-key function. Moreover, the newlyweds kept twinning from their Mehendi to a wedding. Rohanpreet also crooned for Neha, leaving her blushing. The guests included for Sangeet and other functions were Urvashi Rautela, Meet Brothers, Mankirt Aulakh, Rajat Nagpal and Maniesh Paul.

