Kajal Aggarwal Is A Waterbaby And These Pictures From Her Instagram Prove It

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor and model. She established a career in the South-Indian film industry and rose to fame after working in the 2007 film Chandamama. The actor made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards in the South-Indian film industry. Working for almost two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South India.

The actor is also popular for her alluring looks and her fashion sense. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram shows that she is also a water baby and loves dipping in the pool every now and then. Let's take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's photos that'll make you want to hit the pool.

Kajal Aggarwal 's Instagram is full of aesthetically pleasing photos. In this photo, she can be seen splashing around. Her love for pools and beaches seems to be unconditional.

Kajal looks adorable in this photo. The actor is seen with an inflatable toy in the picture. Her photos from the Maldives will definitely make you smile.

If it were up to her, it looks like Kajal would make every day a pool day. The actor looks slick in the white outfit in the photo. She also has a knack for writing hilarious captions.

The actor, in this photo, is having her water therapy, as she mentioned in the caption. Kajal is a big mood when it comes to pools and beaches. And in this scorching heat, one would definitely wish to splash some water around.

This is a throwback photo that she posted. The photo is from her vacation to Bali, Indonesia. She is seen diving in this picture.

