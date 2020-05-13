Kajal Aggarwal's Stunning Vacation Pictures From Her Trip To Cambodia

Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the South film industry and has won several awards and accolades. The actor kickstarted her career in acting in Bollywood with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... and in Telugu with Lakshmi Kalyanam. She has delivered several superhit films including Magadheera, Mr Perfect, Darling, Singham, Businessman, Baadshah, Thuppakki, and many more.

Apart from being known for her acting skills, she is also an avid traveller and has also been quite active on social media. The actor is often seen spending time travelling across the world to rejuvenate and have fun. The actor's trip to Cambodia grabbed massive attention from her fans. With all that said now, here are pictures and videos from Aggarwal's trip to Cambodia.

Kajal Aggarwal's trip to Cambodia

Kajal Aggarwal seems to be giving her fans some major travel goals. The picture she uploaded from her trip to Cambodia is stunning. She can be seen enjoying the pleasant weather in the Temples of Angkor Wat, Cambodia. She is posing alongside the beautiful architecture of the temples.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram feed is loaded with her pictures from various trips. In one of the posts from her trip to Cambodia, she can be seen posing along with her family members. The actor seems to have enjoyed the trip with parents enjoying nature and in another post, she can be seen enjoying the nightlife in Cambodia with her parents.

This post shared by the actor took the internet by storm. In the post shared below, the actor can be seen holding a huge python snake. The actor looks scared here but seems to be in an adventurous mood. Kajal Aggarwal captioned the video, ''What An Experience''.

