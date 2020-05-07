Kajal Aggarwal Is A Foodie And Her Lockdown Kitchen Endeavours Are Proof

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. Just like us, she also is at home these days practising social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram to share several pictures of her kitchen endeavours amid the lockdown. Take a look at her post here.

Kajal Aggarwal's kitchen endeavours amid lockdown

Kajal Aggarwal shared the first picture of her kitchen endeavour on March 30, 2020, when she shared several pictures of her baking. She told her fans that she made brownies and also shared the recipe of her brownie for her fans. She also told her fans that her brownies are eggless as Navratri was going on back then. Take a look at the post here.

Kajal Aggarwal then took to her Instagram on April 7, 2020, to share a picture of her baking a gluten-free carrot cake. She captioned the picture by writing "Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings". She also shared the recipe of the cake for her fans. Take a look at it here.

After her baking lesson, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and told her fans that she learnt to cook Khasta Samosa. She captioned the picture by writing "My first attempt ever at making this (if I may say so myself!) decadent, very punjabi #KhastaSamosa . Such fun learning the art of manoeuvring the dough into the perfect cones😍 under the fine tutelage (and very strict quality control) of my master chef mommy @vinayagg2060 #learningnewskills #samosaloverforever". She shared several pictures of herself as well as the samosas. Take a look.

