Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Pen Special Message On 2nd Wedding Anniversary | Know More

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu penned special messages for each other as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The Acharya actor, who welcomed her firstborn Neil months ago, shared a glimpse of the little one's hand curled onto her and Gautam's hands while penning a note for her husband. Gautam also shared an unseen family picture as he marked the occasion. Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby boy on April 19, 2022.

Kajal Aggarwal marks second wedding anniversary with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 30, the actor shared a picture and wrote, "Happy 2 years around the sun together husband, looking forward to so much more with you! I love you, my constant! @kitchlug." On the other hand, Gautam shared an unseen family picture of Kajal showering him with a kiss as he hold baby Neil. "2 years," he wrote in the caption. Take a look.

Reacting to their posts, fans dropped comments like, "Happiest Anniversary to you both," "Lots of love to my favourite couple," and "Happy anniversary.. All my love," among other things.

Earlier this month, Kajal also celebrated her son Neil's 6-month birthday and penned a long note on her 'life-changing and extremely challenging' motherhood journey.

"I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along," she mentioned.

The actor further shed light on the work-life balance and how 'challenging' it has been, adding that she has immensely enjoyed the 'fleeting moments of Babydom' with Neil.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is set to return to the big screen with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. The movie is a sequel to Haasan's 1996 blockbuster, Indian, and is helmed by director S Shankar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL)