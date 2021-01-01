Kajal Aggarwal Pens Moving Year-end Note, Says 'grateful For Marrying Love Of My Life'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle to reflect on the year gone by and shared a beautiful picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu from their holiday in Shimla. "Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but it's the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for," Kajal wrote.

Kajal listed things she is grateful for and included events like her spiritual journey, Madame Tussauds honour, marrying Gautam amid COVID-19 restrictions, resuming work and ended the note by saying, "I’m grateful for the health of family and friends, feel deeply for those who have experienced the pain of loss over near and dear ones."

Her note said, "I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to turn inwards and focus on my spiritual growth. This tremendous learning has given me the ability to deal with uncertainty better in these unprecedented times. I am grateful for all of the wonderful people who entered my life and led me on this path and supported my journey. I’m grateful for the honour @madametussauds bestowed upon me, all the love showered upon me by you- my extended family."

"Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’

cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings! Grateful to resume work, taking a new leap into new ventures- @okie.gaming and @discernliving ‘s #Kitched - a labour of love taking shape and form is an indescribable feeling," she further wrote.

"Grateful for a new lease of life after a very threatening accident. MOST IMPORTANTLY, I’m grateful for the health of family and friends, feel deeply for those who have experienced the pain of loss over near and dear ones, and look at 2021 with renewed hope that the deeper meaning that we have found in 2020 will help us be better, kinder people from here on. ❤️🙏🏻🤍 #HappyNewYear #2021 wish everyone a year full of happiness, health and peace," concluded the note.

