Kajal Aggarwal's New Pics From 'Winter Wonderland' Get Fans To Say 'damn Cute'

Kajal Aggarwal is currently vacationing with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and two of her friends at a hill station. The actor has shared quite a few pictures from the winter wonderland and is all set to ring in the new year 2021 there. Read on to know more about Kajal's vacation pictures and more.

Kajal Aggarwal's vacation photos

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram posts are a treat for her fans and followers as they get a glimpse of what is happening in the Singham actor's life. She is presently holidaying with her husband and a couple of friends in a hill station. Kajal could be seen doning pants which she paired with a purple sweater and a bulky full-length purple jacket. The Maghadheera actor completed her look by keeping her hair open and a beige muffler around her neck and a pair of brown boots. Her caption read, "Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration ðŸ’œ". The actor also recently debuted her new haircut on her Instagram stories and had written, "New Year, New Me". You can see her post here.

Kajal Aggarwal enjoys a massive following of 17 million people on Instagram. Her latest post went on to receive more than 430k likes in less than a day of sharing it. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with praises for the newly-married actor. While one follower wrote, "Amazing", another one went on to comment about how cute she looked. You can see some of the comments here.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming projects

Kajal Aggarwal has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika, and the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. Kajal is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar. She recently signed a Tamil horror film with director Deekay as well.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Official Instagram Account

