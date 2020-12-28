Kajal Aggarwal Is New Year Ready With New Hairdo, See Picture

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is very active on her social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and treats her fans with her posts regularly. Recently, she shared her new hairdo on her Instagram story.

Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram story -

In the picture, Kajal has seen a beige coloured outfit with a no-makeup look. She flaunted her new hair and captioned her story by writing ‘New Year, New me!’ The actress looked simply gorgeous in her new avatar.

She also added another picture to her story in which she was seen wearing a mask. The mask that she was wearing is a customized mask that whitens colour and says KK – Kajal Kitchlu. She paired her look with a pendant that had her name.

More about Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal has established a career in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She has been nominated for various awards. She made her acting debut with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004. She appeared in her first Telugu film Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. She starred in the box office hit Chandamama in 2007 which earned her recognition. In 2008, she had her first Tamil film release, Pazhani, co-starring Bharath. The historical fiction Telugu film Magadheera marked a turning point in her career in 2009 that earned her positive critical acclaim.

She has also appeared in Telugu films such as Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak and many more. Kajal has also played the female lead in Tamil movies such as Naan Mahaan Alla, Maattrraan, Thuppakki, Jilla and many more. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham in 2011 alongside Ajay Devgn and later appeared in Special 26 in 2013. Both movies were a box office success. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film known as Mosagallu co-starring Vishnu Manchu and Suniel Shetty. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film Mumbai Saga and Indian 2, co-starring Kamal Hassan and Rakul Preet Singh. Other upcoming films include movies such as Bharatheeyudu 2, Acharya, Thathaasthu and more.

