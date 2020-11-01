Kajal Aggarwal Thanks Designer Anamika Khanna For Her Bridal Outfit, Reception Picture Out

Kajal Aggarwal, the newlywed, took to her Instagram handle to thank designer Anamika Khanna for putting so much effort in making her magnificent bridal outfit. Thanking Khanna, Kajal wrote, "My dearest @anamikakhanna.in loved every tiny detail of this gorgeous garment." [sic]

Responding to Kajal's heartfelt note, Khanna wrote, "Thank you Kajal , it’s these emotions that make every minute of the work worth it. So proud that we could add joy to your special day." [sic]

Meanwhile, Kajal's reception picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu is going viral on social media. While Gautam is dressed in a black suit, Kajal looks stunning in a beige gown. The two tied the knot on October 30 at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai in a private ceremony.

Kajal and Gautam on professional front

Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the top stars of the South film industry for over a decade, having worked with most of the top stars and directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industry in numerous blockbusters. She has also featured in several Bollywood films like Singham, Special 26, among others. Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and owns a design company.

