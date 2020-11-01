Kajal Aggarwal reveals South link in 'Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding', posts stunning pics

Rumours of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘wedding with a businessman’ had been a constant of the gossip mills over the years, but the actor managed to keep it under wraps till now. The first ‘confirmation’ from her came directly when she announced that she would be marrying Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. The Magadheera star posted for the first time, her pictures from the wedding, that looked like a dreamy affair.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pics of wedding

Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a colourful lehenga and traditional jewellery in the first snaps she shared on Instagram. The actor was seen kissing her husband's hand as she revealed that she had gone from ‘ms to mrs’. She described Gautam as her ‘confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate’ and that she was glad to find all these traits and her 'home' in him.

In another photograph, the couple was seen placing their hands on each other’s heads. Kajal revealed that their ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’ would have been incomplete without the 'Jeelakarrabellam' ceremony, which was a tribute to their individual relationships with South India.

She shared that the name originated from Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery), which was made into thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride stated that it signified the ‘union/marriage of the bride and the groom’ and that as they put this paste on each other’s heads while the priests chanted the mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom were supposed to look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and that the ritual signified that the couple ‘will stay together in bitter and sweet times’.

Kajal and Gautam had got married at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, and in another pic, they posed in style on the steps. The actor wrote that it was a ‘small wedding’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they took all precautions, like getting all guests tested. The bride’s outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, while Anita Dongre styled the groom for the special day.

Gautam kept it short and sweet with a single post, describing them as ‘man and wife,’ in another breathtaking photo.

Kajal and Gautam on professional front

Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the top stars of the South film industry for over a decade, having worked with most of the top stars and directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industry in numerous blockbusters. She has also featured in several Bollywood films like Singham, Special 26, among others. Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and owns a design company.

