Kajal Aggarwal Wishes Mother-in-law On Her Birthday; Shares Stunning Unseen Wedding Pics

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Sunday took to her social media handle to share stunning unseen pictures of her mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu on her birthday. "I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom !@dheerakitchlu," Kajal wrote.

Kajal's husband Gautam Kitchlu also shared a heartfelt note along with pictures and wrote, "I am who I am because of you. Happy birthday Mom! #happybirthday."

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was intimate and was limited to only friends and family.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies. She made her debut with the 2004 movie Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Some of her notable works include Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah, and Govindudu Andarivadele. She was a part of Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani as well. She has been nominated many times for stellar performances in films.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming work

Kajal Aggarwal has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika, and the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. The actor recently signed a horror film with director Deekay as well. She is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar.

