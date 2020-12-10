'We love you papa': Kajal Aggarwal pens heartfelt post to wish father on 65th birthday

Actress Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and penned heart-melting birthday wishes for her father Suman Aggarwal. Apart from extending her wishes, the Singham actress also shared some adorable pictures of her father from her wedding festivities along with Gautam Kitchlu. While captioning the post, she wrote, “When pictures speak a 1000 words. We love you, papa. Happiest birthday!”

Kajal Aggarwal's wishes for father

In one of the pictures, the actress and her sister Nisha Aggarwal can be seen planting a kiss on their dad Suman's cheeks. The other picture shows Kajal's loving bond with her dad as the two hugs each other with love. In one of the photos, Suman can be seen kissing Gautam Kitchlu's turban at his wedding as Kajal looks in awe.

Apart from Kajal, Nisha also shared a beautiful post on Instagram while wishing her father. Nisha shared a picture of her father along with her son enjoying some family time together. While wishing him, Nisha wrote, “Happiest bday to the man who taught me to be wise. How to pick myself up after a failure and rise. I love u dad.”

It seems that the entire family decided to go on a picnic to celebrate the special occasion. In another post, Nisha shared a picture from the intimate celebration where she can be seen posing with her father while hugging him. In another picture, the celebrations were joined by Kajal Aggarwal and some of her cousins as well.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu recently got married and the actor has kept on giving updates and glimpses of her marriage ceremony on social media. The actress recently shared a candid photo from her wedding in which she and her husband are engaged in a conversation. Kajal Aggarwal posted an image of herself along with her husband Gautam and one can see them engaged in a brief conversation with each other.

Kajal wrote in the story that she did not know what kind of “animated conversation” they were having, and also she did not seem to be sure of how the couple actually got time to do so on their busy day. The photo sees Gautam saying something to Kajal who is listening with rapt attention while having a smile on her face. The actor gave a funny quip to the memory she shared of their wedding.

