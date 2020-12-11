Kajal Aggarwal Shares She Is 'finally Getting Down To' This Book, Know Which One It Is

Kajal Aggarwal has had busy yet blissful past few weeks as the actor got married to Gautam Kitchlu, went on a honeymoon to the Maldives, and is even ready to resume work soon. Kajal's Instagram is filled with her wedding pictures and the Maghadheera actor also keeps sharing throwback images from her wedding festivities. She recently took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of a novel, read on to know more about it.

Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram story

Newlywed Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture on her Instagram story, of a novel, titled Crime and Punishment. The Singham actor wrote, "Finally getting down to this" and followed it with a heart-eyed emoticon. The book Crime and Punishment, which she is about to start reading is written by the Russian author Fyodor Dostoyevsky. She also thanked her friend Akshay Pai in the story.

The book Crime and Punishment focuses on the mental anguish and moral dilemmas of Rodion Raskolnikov, an impoverished ex-student in Saint Petersburg who formulates a plan to kill a pawnbroker for her money. But after killing her, he finds himself racked with confusion, paranoia, and disgust for what he has done. His justifications disintegrate completely as he struggles with guilt and horror and confronts the real-world consequences of his deed. You can see Kajal's Instagram story here.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding pictures

The Thuppakki star made sure that her fans and followers got to see what attire she had worn for her wedding festivities. On October 30, 2020, Kajal shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony where she decorated herself with light pink and white flowers. Kajal also shared pictures from every occasion and the reception outfit from designers Falguni & Shane Peacock and wedding lehenga from Anamika Khanna received the most likes on Instagram and were widely shared.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming works

Kajal Aggarwal has projects such as Indian 2, Hey Sinamika, and the Tamil remake of Queen in her kitty. She is also part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu action film Acharya, which features the superstar in dual roles. Kajal came on board the project after Trisha walked out citing creative differences. The actor recently signed a horror film with director Deekay as well. She is also making her digital debut with Venkat Prabhu's web series titled LIVE Telecast. It is a horror series that will soon be streaming on the Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image Credits: Kajal Aggarwal Official Instagram Account

