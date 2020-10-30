Kajal Aggarwal's Fiance Gautam Kitchlu Poses For The Photographers Ahead Of Wedding

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in a private ceremony. As the lockdown easing in the country, events with a limited gathering have begun and paparazzi are capturing all the festivities of Kajal's wedding in Mumbai.

On Friday evening, the groom Gautam Kitchlu was spotted getting his photoshoot done at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. Gautam was happily posing for the photographers in a cream sherwani for his big day.

Kajal Aggarwal ready to get hitched to Gautam Kitchlu; see pictures from Haldi ceremony

The "Special 26" actor said the ceremony, to be held in Mumbai, will see immediate family members in attendance. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families.

"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit," Aggarwal said in a statement.

Kajal Aggarwal shares goofy and happy picture enjoying her Haldi ceremony

The 35-year-old actor thanked her fans for their continued love and sought good wishes as the couple embarks "upon this incredible new journey." "I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she added.

The actor made her debut with the 2004 drama "Kyun! Ho Gaya Na" before turning to south and gaining popularity with films like SS Rajamouli's Telugu blockbuster "Magadheera", "Darling", "Mr Perfect". She returned to Hindi films with Rohit Shetty's "Singham" in 2011 and went on to star in the Akshay Kumar-led ensemble, "Special 26".

She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer "Mumbai Saga", Kamal Haasan's "Indian 2" and "Paris Paris"

