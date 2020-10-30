Kajal Aggarwal Ready To Get Hitched To Gautam Kitchlu; See Pictures From Haldi Ceremony

The Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is ready to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai, today. The actress had previously publicized that she will be getting hitched in a private ceremony in the presence of close friends and family. As the pre-wedding ceremonies began on Thursday, pictures from her Haldi ceremony broke the internet. Kajal has been sharing a sneak from her wedding festivities and teasing her followers occasionally.

After her Mehendi pictures, fans are loving her Haldi look. The actress looked beautifully sparkling in floral jewellery matched with a yellow outfit. Her soon-to-be husband Gautam Kitchlu was seen wearing a white kurta and black Nehru jacket. Kajal Aggarwal looked bright in her wedding glow as her family applied Haldi on her. Many fan pages determined to Kajal broadcasted pictures from the pre-wedding ceremonies and complimented the actress for her beauty. Another video of her dancing and enjoying the function has also gone viral.

Have a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Haldi photos -

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal had shared a gorgeous picture of her pre-wedding festivities. In the photograph, the actress can be seen showing off mehndi on her hands. "Kajgautkitched," she captioned the Instagram post. The caption is a humourous pun to the expression "got hitched", referencing the love of her life Gautam Kitchlu. The actress chose a mint green suit for the occasion, teamed with a braided hairstyle.

On a similar note, on October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. She wrote that it gave her immense joy to share that she was getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. She continued saying that the event would take place in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by their immediate families. She further added that the pandemic had shed a sobering light on their joy, but they were thrilled to start their lives together and know that all of us will be cheering them in spirit. She thanked everyone for all the love and blessings showered upon her. She said she would continue doing what she cherished the most and that was entertaining her audience. She thanked all her fans and followers for their support. Soon-to-be husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu is the founder of the design label Discern Living. This is an interior design and home decor venture offering simple yet stylish design solutions.

