Kajal Aggarwal Shares Goofy And Happy Picture Enjoying Her Haldi Ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony. In the picture, the actor is seen donning a goofy expression as the guests apply Haldi on her face. The actor was spotted wearing a yellow outfit paired with floral accessories. She opted for minimal makeup and completed her look with a bindi and a sleek hairdo.

Fans in a huge number complimented Kajal Aggarwal’s picture. Several users also called her ‘the most beautiful bride ever’ while others sent in congratulatory wishes for a happy married life. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Haldi photo.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu. The actor was papped earlier enjoying her Haldi ceremony with her family. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a yellow suit to match the occasion along with flower jewellery that made her look even more gorgeous. In the other pictures, a happy Kajal can be seen dancing with her family members. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s Haldi photos.

Kajal Aggarwal's Mehendi ceremony

In the recent past, Kajal Aggarwal gave a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony by sharing an adorable picture of her showing off her Mehendi. Kajal Aggarwal was seen wearing a green floral ethnic outfit. She amped up her look with statement earrings. The actor opted for minimal makeup and went on to complete her look with a braided ponytail. Take a look at her picture.

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding announcement

Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding date in a unique way through her Instagram. In the announcement, she stated how it gives her immense joy to share that she is getting married to Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by their immediate families. She also added how this pandemic has shed a sobering light on their joy but still, they are thrilled to begin their lives together and to know that all of her well-wishers will be cheering them on in spirit.

She later thanked all her fans for the love they have showered upon her over the years and seek their blessings as they embark upon their incredible new journey. The actor assured her fans that she will continue doing what she cherishes the most, that is, entertaining the audience with a whole new purpose and meaning. She concluded this by thanking her fans for their unending support. Her fans reacted to her heartwarming post and took to the comment section to send in congratulatory wishes.

