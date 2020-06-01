Kajal Aggarwal's Photoshoots Show That She Is A Natural When It Comes To Posing

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor and model and has established a career in the South-Indian film industry. She has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards in South. Worked for over two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South-India.

Apart from her acting, Kajal Aggarwal is also popular for her stunning style and her sharp looks. Her style has inspired her several million followers as well. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram is full of her appealing photoshoot pictures, promotions from her movies and many more. Let's take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's photoshoot pictures that the actor has posted on her Instagram.

In this above photo, Kajal Aggarwal looks sleek and elegant in the pastel blue saree. The saree packs embroidered scalloped borders paired with contrast pastel pink blouse by Label Deepthee. The actor also wore light jewellery which compliments her overall look and allows her to look minimal as well. The actor can serve looks without even trying. Check out more of Kajal Aggarwal's photos from her Instagram below.

Kajal Aggarwal is wearing Anita Dongre in the above photo. She wore this wine coloured beautiful lehenga during her friend's wedding. She also wore her hair in soft curls. She ultimately topped-up her entire look with shimmery makeup. The actor is also wearing and looks elegant in Kundan jewellery.

In these photoshoot pictures, Kajal shared a series of photos of herself dressed in a brown dress. The actor not only looks sleek and elegant but also successfully nails every look with minimum effort. She is a natural when it comes to posing and dressing up.

Kajal Aggarwal is rocking a pink jumpsuit in the above photo. She also wore matching accessories like a long bracelet, gigantic ring and long delicate earrings. She rounded up her look with sleek silky hair. The actor's vibrant personality also allows her to win hearts.

In this above photo, Kajal is rocking a black Ghaghra with a cropped blouse with a draped dupatta. Her embroidered top looks stylish and elegant. The actor is also rocking soft curls that go well with her entire look.

Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama Paris Paris. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and is a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen by Vikas Bahl. She will also star in the upcoming Bollywood action flick Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham.

