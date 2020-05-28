Kajal Aggarwal's Best Memories Of Her Travels And Family Time Involve Food; See Pictures

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian Film Industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. Just like us, she also is at home these days practicing social distancing to stop the spread of the virus. She is very active on her social media. She is a big-time foodie and loves to get delicacies when she travels the world. She usually shares a lot of pictures with different delicacies she is going to have. She has an entire highlight on Instagram dedicated to food where she uploads pictures from her travels and from her downtime with all the food she wants to eat. Here is are some of the posts that you must see.

Kajal Aggarwal's photos with food

Kajal Aggarwal trying jalebi

Novelty cake

Spoon full of food

Candies and Tea

Dessert time

Breakfast with family

Dinner time

Kajal Aggarwal's favourite

Baking time

Travel and food

Bubble waffles

Coffee time

Everyone loves chocolate

Baking a cake

Something traditional

High fibre healthy breakfast

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Instagram to share several pictures of her kitchen endeavours amid the lockdown. In these pictures, she was seen making many things. Take a look at her posts here.

Brownie

Kajal Aggarwal shared the first picture of her kitchen endeavour on March 30, 2020, when she shared several pictures of her baking. She told her fans that she made brownies and also shared the recipe of her brownie for her fans. She also told her fans that her brownies are eggless as Navratri was going on back then. Take a look at the post here.

Carrot Cake

Kajal Aggarwal then took to her Instagram on April 7, 2020, to share a picture of her baking a gluten-free carrot cake. She captioned the picture by writing "Carrot cake. Perfect teatime snack to satisfy those mid-day cravings". She also shared the recipe of the cake for her fans. Take a look at it here.

Samosa

After her baking lesson, Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and told her fans that she learnt to cook Khasta Samosa. She captioned the picture by writing "My first attempt ever at making this (if I may say so myself!) decadent, very punjabi #KhastaSamosa. Such fun learning the art of maneuvering the dough into the perfect conesðŸ˜ under the fine tutelage (and very strict quality control) of my master chef mommy @vinayagg2060 #learningnewskills #samosaloverforever". She shared several pictures of herself as well as the samosas. Take a look.

