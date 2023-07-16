Kajol Breaks No-kissing Policy After Nearly Three Decades In The Industry

Kajol has been in the industry for around three decades and has given numerous blockbuster films to the industry. Recently, the actress marked her web series debut with The Trial. However, apart from making her debut, she has also broke her no-kissing policy.

The Trial also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Alyy Khan in pivotal roles.

The series is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Kajol breaks her no-kissing policy on the screen

A video has been going viral on the internet from Kajol's recently released web series, The Trial, in which she can be seen kissing Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. It is after 29 years that the actress was seen performing the intimate scene. Check out the video below:

Kajol opens up about the invasion of privacy

Speaking to Miss Malini, Kajol recalled the incident when she was followed by some guys in Mumbai. She added that since she is a star, she couldn't ask them, "Why are you following me" or couldn't feel threatened.

She continued that because she is a star, she has been followed by at least seven to eight people with cameras regardless of what she was wearing. "I have to be constantly on my guard," said the actress.

The Trial is courtroom-drama

In the film, Kajol plays the role of a wife who returns to work after 10 years to support her family when her husband (played by Jisshu Sengupta) gets imprisoned. With the help of her friend (played by Alyy Khan), she gets her life on track, but soon her life turns upside down once again. The series is being received well by the audience, and they are praising Kajol's performance. It is a remake of The Good Wife, starring Robert King and Michelle King.

Helmed by Suparn Verma, the film also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Gaurav Pandey, and Sheena Chohan, among others, in pivotal roles.