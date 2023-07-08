Kajol Breaks Silence On ‘uneducated Politicians' Remark: The Intention Was...

Kajol, who is busy promoting her upcoming web series The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha, recently said that the people of this country are ruled by "uneducated politicians with no vision". This didn't go down well with a section of netizens, and they started trolling the actress. Now, the Salaam Venky star has broken her silence about the issue.

Kajol on social media outrage after her interview

Kajol, on Saturday, took to her Twitter handle to explain what she actually meant to convey through her statement "uneducated politicians with no vision". The actress tweeted that she was just making a point about "education and its importance". She added her intention was not to "demean" any leader. Check out the tweet below:

What triggered the people online

Kajol, during an interview, spoke about women empowerment in the country and said the change in India is slow because people lack education and are soaked in traditions. She added that we are being ruled by leaders who don't have a viewpoint.

The actress, meanwhile, is making her debut in the web series category with The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha, co-starring Jisshu Sengupta. The courtroom drama is an Indian adaptation of the popular series The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies.

It centres around a housewife who, after 13 years, returns to work at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned for accepting a bribe. Helmed by Suparn Verma, it also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Alyy Khan in pivotal roles. The series will start streaming on the OTT platform on July 14.